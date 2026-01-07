Just like that, about a month after a Season 2 of Chad Powers was green-lit by Hulu, the Glen Powell-co-created series is already back in production.

Chad Powers' official social media accounts made the Season 2 production announcement, posting a picture of Powell's character on a football field decked out in his Catfish uniform.

Put your game face on.#ChadPowers Season 2 is now in production. Coming soon to Hulu and with #HuluonDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/121vgiWqa5 — Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Put your game face on,” the announcement began. “[Chad Powers] Season 2 is now in production. Coming soon to Hulu and with [Hulu on Disney+].”

When will Chad Powers Season 2 come out?

Fans may still have some time before the next season of Chad Powers comes out. The first season started filming in August 2024, but it did not premiere until October 2025.

Article Continues Below

The second season has just started filming, so it could be a while until the season sees the light of day. Best-case scenario, it comes out in the fall of 2026, but it may not come out until 2027. Surely, Powell and Michael Waldron will provide updates along the way.

Chad Powers was granted a second season by Hulu on Dec. 3, 2025. The streaming service made the announcement after the first season's success.

Powell and Waldron created the series based on Eli Manning's original sketch from Eli's Paces. He went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. In Chad Powers, Powell plays a disgraced former college quarterback who tries to redeem himself by saving a struggling football program under the alias Chad Powers.

The duo of Powell and Waldron also co-wrote the premiere episode, which was directed by Tony Yacenda. Waldron then co-wrote the second episode before giving the last four to others.

In addition to Powell, Chad Powers stars Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfield, and Quentin Plair. Powell and Waldron serve as executive producers of the show along with the likes of Eli and Peyton Manning.