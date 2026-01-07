Fresh off his successful title defense against Bron Breakker at WWE's Monday Night RAW's Stranger Things-themed episode, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has now opened up about his next non-wrestling venture, while reflecting on his other projects outside of the squared circle.

After parting ways with WWE in 2014, Punk acted in movies, wrote comics, fought in the UFC, did MMA commentary, and eventually made his pro-wrestling return in 2021. Speaking on the latest episode of the My Mom's Basement podcast while promoting his upcoming film, Night Patrol, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Punk opened up about exploring a career as a film director.

“It’s been offered,” Punk said of potentially directing a movie. “It’s one of those things, a lot like writing comic books or fighting in the UFC, that it was offered to me, and it’s kind of unknown and scary, so now I have to do it.

“I think the VHS series is a pretty good way to get my feet wet in that regard. It’s definitely something that is more than likely gonna happen within the next year,” he continued.

Since his movie debut in 2013, Punk has been featured in seven films, with his most recent role in Zootopia 2, in addition to multiple other television show appearances.

WWE's CM Punk also set to star in Netflix's new Rom-com flick

Last month, according to a report by Deadline, it was noted that the “Second City Saint” has now joined the cast of Netflix's adaptation of Katherine Center's novel, The Bodyguard. As per the report, Punk will play Doghouse, who is described as a “physically intimidating member of the security detail, who is known for his loyalty and humor.”

The Bodyguard is set to be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, while Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith have co-written the script.