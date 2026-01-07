The New York Giants have one of the top head coaching vacancies this offseason. New York already has a talented quarterback in Jaxson Dart and some great defensive talent. It seems that New York is already focusing in on a handful of experienced head coaches as their top candidates.

The Giants had dinner last night with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. They will meet again on Wednesday.

The Giants will be the first team to interview Stefanski after he was fired by the Browns on Monday.

New York is also interested in exploring former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as a candidate. The Giants could set up an interview with him soon.

Finally, the Giants have scheduled a meeting with Mike McCarthy.

New York is clearly focusing their early search on candidates who already have head coaching experience in the NFL. This could signal that Giants owner John Mara wants the team to win right away in 2026.

Article Continues Below

The fact that GM Joe Schoen kept his job for 2026 adds further fuel to that fire. If Mara has faith in the core group of talent already on the roster, then theoretically a quality head coach is the final piece of the puzzle.

It will be interesting to see which of these three candidates gains the most traction with the Giants. Both Harbaugh and Stefanski should be top candidates during this hiring cycle, so they should be in high demand.

Perhaps New York will also kick the tires on a few younger head coaching candidates, like Klint Kubiak, who have innovative offensive schemes.

This is arguably the most important decision the Giants will make during the entire offseason. Giants fans must be hopeful that the team gets it right.