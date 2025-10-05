The Sunshine State Showdown between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning is continuing to heat up as one of the NHL’s fastest-growing rivalries.

Even if it was just a preseason game, Florida and Tampa Bay combined for 16 ejections and 312 penalty minutes on Saturday night. The Panthers came away with a 7-0 win in front of their home fans in Sunrise, Fla. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun called the game a “gong show” after it was all said and done.

Two Tampa Bay players were fined in the aftermath of Saturday night’s clash.

Lightning forward Gage Goncalves was fined $3,125.00 for cross-checking Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues 10:09 into the second period. He was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit.

Roman Schmidt was also assessed a $2,098.52 fine for cross-checking Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe 7:13 into the game. As Goncalves was, he was also assessed a five-minute major penalty and a match penalty on the play.

The NHL Department of Player Safety also announced that Lightning players Scott Sabourin and J.J. Moser are set to have hearings, which could lead to suspensions at a later date.

Both fines were the maximum penalty allowable for each player per the NHL and the NHLPA’s collective bargaining agreement.

There were some odd moments that came from this game as well.

Florida had a goal get removed from its total five minutes after it happened because it was discovered that recently extended Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola assisted on the goal despite getting ejected from the game.

When the game was over, Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had a funny remark about the game.

“I think in preseason it’s better to play hockey,” he told reporters according to Florida rinkside reporter Katie Engleson.

That Saturday night clash was the final of the preseason for both teams as they gear up for the start of the NHL season on Oct. 7. Florida will raise its second of back-to-back Stanley Cup banners in the NHL’s season first game at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Florida and Tampa Bay will renew their rivalry next on Saturday, Nov. 15 in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena.