The final domino from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s preseason fracas with the Florida Panthers has fallen.

Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning themselves were both issued big fines for the events of Saturday’s preseason bonanza, as reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli. In total, 16 players were ejected and 312 penalty minutes were dished out following hits largely coming from Tampa Bay.

Cooper was fined $25,000 and the Lightning were fined $100,000 for “their actions culminating in the events their actions culminating in the events of Preseason Game No. 99 against the Florida Panthers,” per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

The Lightning lost to the Panthers in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was a heated series involving multiple controversial hits and suspensions from both sides. The rivalry has grown increasingly heated, especially as one of Florida or Tampa Bay has represented the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past six seasons.

These fines were parts of multiple fines and suspensions stemming from Saturday's melee.

Tampa Bay lost two players due to suspension for the start of the season because of their actions in the preseason finale.

Veteran defenseman J.J. Moser was given a two-game suspension for boarding Florida forward Jesper Boqvist late in the first period. Forward Scott Sabourin was given a four-game suspension for roughing Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Article Continues Below

Two more Lightning players were given the maximum fine allowable by the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement for separate hits against Florida players.

Roman Schmidt was fined a $2,098.52 fine for cross-checking Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe 7:13 into the first period.

Lightning forward Gage Goncalves was fined $3,125.00 for cross-checking Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues 10:09 into the second period.

The Panthers and Lightning will have a chance to hash things out on Saturday, Nov. 15 in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tampa Bay will start its season at home on Oct. 9 against the Ottawa Senators.