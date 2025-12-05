The litany of bodies piling up on the injured list is already hurting the Chicago Bulls. On Friday, as they square off against the Indiana Pacers, they have added one more big name.

According to the NBA Injury Report, Ayo Dosunmu is listed as “questionable” due to a sprain in his right thumb. Additionally, Coby White (left calf strain) and Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture) are listed as questionable as well.

Also, Kevin Huerter (left adductor sprain) and Noa Essengue (left shoulder contusion) are both out. Against the Orlando Magic, Huerter had to be taken out after six minutes of play. Furthermore, Essengue's rookie season is over as he prepares to undergo shoulder surgery.

Plus, Tre Jones (left ankle sprain), Isaac Okoro (left lumbar radiculopathy), and Jalen Smith (left hamstring sprain) are listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams (left wrist sprain) and Dalen Terry (left calf strain) are listed as probable.

In total, ten Bulls are on the injured list. It wasn't that long ago that Chicago had 11 players on the injured list against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dosunmu is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists per game. After Friday, the Bulls will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Ayo Dosunmu's recent battle with injuries

In December 2024, Dosunmu was out due to a right calf strain, which forced him to miss several games.

Ultimately, Dosnumu's season ended abruptly due to a shoulder injury. As a result, he had to undergo surgery. Before that, he had issues with his shoulder popping out, but decided to push through the pain.

Afterward, Dosunmu underwent a 4-6 month recovery period. In early November, he had to go on the injured list due to a left calf strain.

Given that Dosunmu is one of the Bulls' most electrifying players, they took a cautious approach to ease him back into the rotation.