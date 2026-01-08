The Brooklyn Nets suffered a painful 104-103 loss at the hands of the Orlando Magic after Paolo Banchero hit a game-winning banked 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime, but not before rookie guard Egor Demin showed that he also has clutch genes in him.

With the Nets trailing the Magic by three points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Demin found himself wide open behind the arc, where he got a pass from Day'Ron Sharpe. Demin delivered in that moment for Brooklyn, as he nailed a 3-pointer to level the score at 93-93 with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

EGOR DEMIN SENDS NETS-MAGIC INTO OT WITH THIS CLUTCH 3 🙌pic.twitter.com/i8eL7LIo13 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Magic got the ball back, but Banchero missed an attempt from deep, preserving the score and necessitating overtime.

Brooklyn was down by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but a spirited comeback bid got the Nets so close to completing a come-from-behind win.

Unfortunately for Demin, his clutch shot ultimately went for naught, as the Magic left Barclays Center in Brooklyn with their 21st win of the season. As for the Nets, they dropped to 11-23 overall and 5-14 at home, so far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Demin, selected by the Nets eighth overall in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, finished the Magic gam with 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field. All his field goals were 3-pointers. He added five assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes of action.

Michael Porter Jr., who has been a favorite subject of trade rumors, paced the Nets with 34 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the floor with eight 3-pointers, while Noah Clowney and Cam Thomas added 10 points each. Banchero led the Magic with 30 points.

Losers in four of their last five games, the Nets will look to get back on track on Friday, when they host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.