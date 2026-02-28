Cleveland Cavaliers star guard James Harden is dealing with difficulties with his nagging hand injury.

Harden is going through the 17th year of his NBA career, his first with the Cavaliers. He started the 2025-26 campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers before they traded him to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland.

Harden has impressed to begin his time with the Cavaliers, going 6-1 throughout his first seven games with the franchise. However, he is on the sidelines after fracturing his thumb against the New York Knicks on Feb. 24.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson provided an update on Harden's health during Friday's pregame press conference, via SB Nation. It was there where he revealed the veteran's stars struggles in dealing with the hand injury.

“I know this morning he was struggling a little just dribbling,” Atkinson said. “If you have a hard time dribbling and catching [it’s tough to play]. Jarrett Allen went through it earlier in the season. We tried to bring him back. He wanted to rush, and then we had to go back and give him some time.

“I know James is different…we got to get the feedback from James. … Theres no tougher guy in the league. No one more available. No one wants to play more.”

What's next for James Harden, Cavaliers

It's clear that it will take time for James Harden to fully recover from the thumb fracture. Until then, the Cavaliers will have to hold down the fort without their newly-acquired star.

Harden has been impressive throughout his seven appearances with the Cavaliers. He is averaging 18.9 points, eight assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 49.4% from the field, including 48.8% from beyond the arc, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Cleveland has a 37-24 record on the season, sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Toronto Raptors and three games above the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the New York Knicks by 1.5 games and the Boston Celtics by three games.

Following Friday's overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They remain on the road when they face the Brooklyn Nets on March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.