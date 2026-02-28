The Detroit Red Wings are in the thick of the playoff race late in the season. The Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators on Thursday to gain momentum coming out of the Olympic break. There is more work to be done, of course. But for now, Detroit is third in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. If they miss this year, it would be the first time in franchise history that they missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons. They already broke their previous franchise-record postseason drought a few years ago. The pressure to make the postseason this year is real.

This year is a bit different from previous campaigns, though. In previous years, this team has largely been out of playoff contention by the time the deadline rolls around. Within the last few seasons, they've been more competitive. However, they didn't do enough for general manager Steve Yzerman to justify making a move.

2026 should be a different story, though. They have held down a divisional playoff spot for most of the year. Furthermore, they have a .706 win percentage against Atlantic Division teams. They can match with any team in this division, and they can win those games most of the time.

These next several days will say a lot about Detroit and its playoff potential. With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for the Red Wings.

Top-six forward would be a dream come true for Red Wings

The Red Wings currently have two glaring needs they need to address. One of these needs is a top-four defenseman. Detroit has a deal on the table for Vancouver Canucks rearguard Tyler Myers at this time. However, it's unclear if he will join the team, as he currently has not waived his no-movement clause.

The other need for this team is a top-six forward. Detroit has some very talented players in its top six. Dylan Larkin just won Gold with Team USA at the Olympics. Lucas Raymond represented his country in Milan, as well. And arguably, Alex DeBrincat was one of the biggest snubs from the tournament.

All three of those players are fantastic, but they also do most of the heavy lifting on offense. This is where Detroit struggles the most, as well. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning have allowed fewer goals than the Wings this season in the Atlantic. However, no team in the division has scored fewer goals than the Wings.

In this dream scenario, the Red Wings add a bona fide top-six forward at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. A player like St. Louis Blues star Robert Thomas would make a lot of sense. He could easily slot into the second line and give Detroit one of the best 1-2 combos down the middle in the East.

Detroit should not simply settle for depth

As mentioned, the Red Wings are looking to add Tyler Myers in a trade. On paper, this is not the worst idea in the world. The team's third pairing has been a bit of a rotating door. Multiple players, including Travis Hamonic and Jacob Bernard-Docker, have filled in alongside Albert Johansson.

Adding Myers would provide needed stability on that pairing. It would also give Johansson an important veteran voice to lean on. What it shouldn't represent, however, is Detroit's only move on the blueline.

Myers has rough analytics, but plays a solid game. He blocks a ton of shots and he throws the body. Detroit can certainly use a player like this. However, they need to be realistic. He is 36 years old and doesn't have the skillset to be a top-four defender anymore.

The Red Wings adding depth is all well and good. If Myers agrees to join, adding him and a bottom-six forward for cheap would be fine moves from Yzerman. But if these are the only moves he makes, it would be a nightmare for the Red Wings.

Detroit has a chance to make real noise in the East. They aren't exactly a Stanley Cup contender, to be fair. But they have the talent to win a playoff series and potentially go on a bit of a run. Adding to this roster in more meaningful ways sends the sort of message the locker room wants to hear right now.

This is not to say that depth isn't meaningful. Of course it is. At the same time, this team isn't a fringe playoff contender. Yzerman has said he is willing to part with picks and prospects to bolster the roster when the time is right. The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline certainly looks like the best opportunity for Yzerman to act on that mindset.