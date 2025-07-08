The 2025 NHL Draft is over with, and as a result, it's time to examine how each team did this year. The Tampa Bay Lightning served as the NHL's model organization for years, and the draft was a big reason why. The Lightning did not own a first-round pick in this draft, as they traded it to the Nashville Predators in the Tanner Jeannot trade.

Despite the lack of first-round picks, Tampa Bay was busy overall. In fact, they finished Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft with eight total selections. The draft has been kind to them over the years, with the likes of Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov coming through the ranks. However, their callous disregard for picks has caused some of their recent classes to suffer.

Does this trend continue in 2025? Or did the Lightning find a way to find legitimate quality without their top selection? Let's take a deeper look at the Lightning's draft class overall and hand them an initial grade based on the quality.

Here's what our crew cooked up at the #NHLDraft! 📝: https://t.co/wXrseK8qWF pic.twitter.com/MHMEnUtq7U — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lightning strike for potential 2nd round gem

The Lightning did not make their first selection in the 2025 NHL Draft until the 56th pick. With this pick, Tampa Bay selected Niagara IceDogs center Ethan Czata. Czata has some buzz as a potential early second-round pick leading into the draft. To grab him in the middle of the round is a bit of value for the Lightning.

Czata flashed offensive ability in the OHL this year. Notably, he scored 28 points in November and December combined. And he appeared on course to become one of the league's top scorers. This did not happen, as he finished with just 40 points. But the potential appears to be there. And the Lightning draft pick flashed in other areas, mainly his physicality.

Czata plays a rather responsible game despite playing physical. And this gives him a good chance to make the NHL down the line. If he can find consistent offense, then his projection rises even further. At the high end, he has middle-six potential at the next level. The Lightning can certainly work with this as their current core continues to age.

Tampa Bay is active in the 7th round

A lot of teams tend to move on from seventh-round picks once the draft rolls around. Especially in a class such as the 2025 NHL Draft, where the true impact difference makers were fewer and further between this time around. However, the Lightning were quite busy in the draft's final round, making four of their eight picks in the seventh.

The Lightning took a flier on a goaltender with their first selection in the final round. They selected Madison Capitals goalie Caleb Heil 193rd overall. Heil has shown flashes at the international level. However, he does struggle with consistency. If he can pull things together, Tampa Bay may have something here.

With the 206th pick, the Lightning selected Loko Yaroslavl center Roman Luttsev. Luttsev is a very intriguing prospect, as some evaluators had him as a top-100 player in this class. He is a dual threat in the offensive zone as a playmaker and finisher. He can also skate well enough, while making sound decisions with the pick. Luttsev has a shot to make the NHL in some capacity.

The Lightning made Guleph Storm defenseman Grant Spada their pick at 212. Spada has the physical tools to be something special at the NHL level. He especially profiles well as a shutdown defender in a third pairing role. However, the projection is a bit shaky, as he lacks any offensive punch and his footspeed is a major hindrance.

Tampa Bay's final selection was Soo Greyhounds winger Marco Mignosa at 215. Mignosa is an defensively responsible player who's main calling card is his offensive capability. He works best as a playmaker, but he does have some scoring touch. Mignosa is interesting because while his ceiling isn't high, his floor is. He could be one of the first players in this class to turn pro as a result.

The Lightning did not find any major home runs here, outside of potentially Luttsev. However, every one of these players has a realistic chance at making the NHL down the line. That's good value for any team, and especially for a team with as good a development track as the Lightning.

Grade and final thoughts

The Lightning receive an above-average grade for their work in the 2025 NHL Draft. Tampa Bay did get depth, making eight selections. And for the most part, they found players who can do a job at the next level. In saying this, they did not pick a truly impactful, star-level talent. This knocks the grade down a bit, but this is still impressive work considering the team had just one top-100 selection.

Tampa Bay Lightning draft grade: C+