Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is targeting a potential return from injury in time for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 1. Hedman has not played since Dec. 9 and remains officially listed on injured reserve, but his recent on-ice activity has opened the door to a possible comeback for the outdoor showcase.

“That's been a big motivation throughout this whole process, but at the same time, there's a long season still left,” Hedman said Thursday. “But we'll see what happens in the next coming days, but either way, just to be part of that and seeing that atmosphere…and the weather looks to be super good for that game, so I'm sure the whole state is excited about that game.”

The 35-year-old practiced with Tampa Bay for a second consecutive day on Thursday, taking part in the morning skate before the Lightning's home game against the Winnipeg Jets. It was his second straight practice in a regular jersey since undergoing elbow surgery on Dec. 15. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 11 after leaving a Dec. 9 game against the Montreal Canadiens, which Tampa Bay won 6-1.

“I'll take it day by day,” Hedman said, “and see what the training staff says.”

This Stadium Series game holds a historic place in the franchise’s history. It will be the first outdoor game hosted by the Lightning and only the second outdoor NHL game played in Florida this season, following the Winter Classic held in Miami on Jan. 2. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be played in front of approximately 70,000 fans at the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Forecasts as of Thursday projected temperatures in the low 40s Fahrenheit for puck drop.

Before his injury, Hedman recorded 12 assists in 18 games this season while averaging 21:05 of ice time per game. The Lightning captain may not have found the net, but his defensive impact remains crucial. He last returned briefly from an earlier injury, appearing in three games before Dec. 9, prior to undergoing surgery.

Deprived of Hedman’s on-ice presence, Tampa Bay's ascent through the standings continues unabated. The Lightning currently holds a 34-14-4 record and has gone 17-3-2 since Hedman last played. They are 11-1-1 since Jan. 1 and currently sit first in the Eastern Conference with 72 points, two points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and seven behind the Colorado Avalanche for the League lead.

The ramifications of Hedman's comeback transcend well past Tampa Bay's roster. The stalwart is expected to marshal Team Sweden's efforts at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina. Sweden opens Olympic play against host Italy on Feb. 11, and the gold-medal game is scheduled for Feb. 22. The Lightning have two games remaining after the Stadium Series before the League pauses for the Olympic break, making any NHL action before then important for Hedman's Olympic readiness.