Despite backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens have been active in trying to improve their team in the offseason. They immediately pivoted to sign Trey Hendrickson in free agency and are continuing to add more on defense. They decided to bring back Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year contract in the secondary. It gives them some added help on defense and more talent for new head coach Jesse Minter to work with.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report that the Ravens were bringing back Awuzie on a one-year deal worth $5 million. Awuzie was a great signing at cornerback for the Ravens. In 14 games, he racked up 43 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one quarterback hit.

This was a big win for general manager Eric DeCosta because there was an argument that he was the most consistent player in the secondary last season, over Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, who were their main starters, while Awuzie was a rotational player.

Last year, Awuzie allowed 55.6% completion percentage on 63 targets. He also allowed just 11.4 yards per completion, the second-lowest of his eight-year NFL career, which started with the Dallas Cowboys and includes stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

Awuzie will most likely be Baltimore's main slot corner, while Wiggins and Humphrey will man the outside for them. Baltimore is banking on better years out of both Wiggins and Humphrey after they were inconsistent.

It is also worth noting that drafting a cornerback is still on the table for the Ravens, given the fact that Awuzie and Humphrey are both going to be 30 or over when the 2026 season begins. There have already been questions about Humphrey regressing after allowing over 900 yards receiving last season, even leading to some trade speculation.

The consistency of Awuzie acts as an anchor in the secondary and is needed while Wiggins and Humphrey get back up to where they have been over the past few seasons.