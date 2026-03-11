The World Baseball Classic is underway, and there are already things to be excited about when looking at the competition. Team USA has a stacked roster, and there was a chance that they could have been even more stacked if you think about all the talent the country has. Pete Alonso is one player that comes to mind, but in a recent interview, he was asked if Team USA asked him to join the team, and his answer may have surprised some.

“No, they did not, and that's fine for me,” Alonso said on Foul Territory TV. “I probably would have said no because me and my wife are first-time parents. Just from a personal standpoint, the WBC is sick, but this wasn't the year to do it. I was also asked by Team Italy, which was great, but the personal circumstance just didn't line up.”

Pete Alonso says Team USA never gave him a call, but Team Italy did. "The WBC is sick, but this wasn't the year to do it. The personal circumstance just didn't line up." pic.twitter.com/g9dQ7PptT4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

There would have been a chance that Alonso faced off against Team USA instead of playing with them, but of course, life happens, and you can't do certain things in the moment. It would have been a great opportunity for Alonso, and maybe the next go around, he'll be able to participate.

Alonso is also trying to get acclimated to his new team, the Baltimore Orioles, after signing a deal with them in December. He recently shared his feelings about a change of scenery.

“Instead of like 75% of new people, it's like 100% new people. So it's good, you know? I think for me, it's just been so great. Being here in Sarasota is not too far from home, so I actually grew up playing travel ball at that Cal Ripken place right across the field. So it's pretty, it's very nostalgic coming to work every morning,” Alonso said.