It sounds like Tiffany Stratton isn't the only star hoping for a collaboration between Sabrina Carpenter and WWE, as the former AEW star Danhausen wants her to appear at WrestleMania 42.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal his wish to have Carpenter perform his theme song at WrestleMania, claiming it would be “very famous, very evil,” while referencing her hit song “Please Please Please.”

.@SabrinaAnnLynn sing Danhausen to Wrestlemanias please (please pleasehausen). It would be very famous, very evil. https://t.co/wCV7VsOsL5 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 10, 2026

There is always a chance that Carpenter could show up, as she's not on tour or promoting a new album. However, she is one of the top pop stars in the world, so it's unlikely she'd attend. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Danhausen is one of WWE's top stars shortly after making his debut. He recently made his debut at the Elimination Chamber PLE after a four-year stint in AEW.

The other star who wants Sabrina Carpenter in WWE

Stratton has also voiced her desire to bring Carpenter to WWE for a long time. In 2025, Stratton said a collaboration “needs” to happen.

She has previously claimed to have been “trying to hit up” Carpenter. It's unknown how those attempts have gone and if they've connected. While at a New York Mets game, she was deemed Carpenter's doppelgänger.

Carpenter is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. She first gained notoriety for her role in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World. Carpenter signed with Disney's Hollywood Records, releasing her first four studio albums (Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II) with them.

In 2022, she released her first album with Island, Emails I Can't Send. Her breakthrough came in 2024 with Short n' Sweet. She almost immediately followed it up with Man's Best Friend, which came out just a year after Short n' Sweet.

She is coming off the blockbuster Short n' Sweet Tour, which ran from Sept. 23, 2024, to Nov. 23, 2025. Carpenter has also opened for the likes of Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.