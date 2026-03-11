Team Italy pulled off a huge upset in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday after defeating Team USA 8-6. Almost immediately after the victory, Vinnie Pasquantino shared his reaction to the end result.

The 28-year-old first baseman was seemingly proud of his teamamtes for stepping up and competing against Team USA. Pasquantino, who plays for the Kansas City Royals, was also all business, as he claimed he and Team Italy are shifting their focus to Wednesday's game against Team Mexico.

“It's good. It feels really good,” said Pasquantino. “Did our job tonight. That's what we expected to do, is come in and win this game. We've still got work to do [Wednesday]… These young dudes came to play. They are not scared. The moment wasn't too big. I mean, I've never been in a tighter eight-run game before. So, that was unbelievable.”

A surreal game that Vinnie Pasquantino and Team Italy will never forget 🫶#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/XMtq5cbNv6 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2026

Pasquantino also acknowledged how much Team USA is going to be rooting for Italy in Wednesday night's game against Mexico. Due to tie breakers, an Italy victory guarantees the U.S. will advance to the knockout round. Because of how the math works, four runs from Italy guarantees the USA advancing in the World Baseball Classic.

Tiebreaker scenarios for Italy, Mexico and USA in Pool B: https://t.co/PxppTDqHWd pic.twitter.com/TzWhLRVr3o — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2026

Italy is making a serious run in the WBC right now. Especially if they can pull off a win over Mexico. The farthest the team has ever reached in the tournament is the quarterfinal, which they have done twice before. Once in 2013, and again in the most recent tournament in 2023.

Look for Vinnie Pasquantino to attempt to bounce back against Mexico on Wednesday. He went 0-5 at the plate. If he can get things going, then Italy could be in for a big night.