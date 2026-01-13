The Tampa Bay Lightning are flying high, winning their last ten games to get to second place in the Atlantic Division. After losing in the first round in each of the last three years, they are looking for another deep run before time runs out. But the Lightning may have hit a speed bump on Monday, with Brayden Point going down with a knee injury. Lightning coach Jon Cooper provided a positive update on Point on Tuesday.

Dave Randorf of Lightning television reported, “We avoided the worst-case scenario. His season is not over. But he is week to week.”

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun has reporting that isn't good for the Bolts or Team Canada. “The early indications aren’t encouraging. The Lightning haven’t placed any firm timelines or revealed the nature of the injury to Point’s right knee, but a league source said Tuesday that it’s ‘not good,'” LeBrun reported.

Point was recently named to Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. Cooper will also lead the bench for the Canadians. “I mean, there’s a big tournament coming up in a month, and he’s a big part of us. Let’s just hope everything turns out all right,” Cooper said, per LeBrun.

While there are still three weeks until teams jet off for Italy, the concern lingers for Point. The Calgary native has been incredible for the Lightning in his 1o seasons, with five 30-goal seasons and 44 playoff goals in 92 games. For Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, he picked up two points in four games.

The Lightning may be able to survive without Point for the time being because of the points they have banked so far. But their center depth with Point injured is not pretty. Anthony Cirelli, more of a defensive center, will play on the top unit. On top of that, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh remain injured.