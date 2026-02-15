Team USA has come to Milan Cortina with one goal in mind — winning the gold medal in hockey for the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice. The United States has picked up a pair of victories in its first two games, beating Denmark 6-3 Saturday in its second game of the competition.

United States defeats Denmark 6-3.

The gold medal is not close to being awarded as the United States still has one more game left in group competition before moving on to the quarterfinals. The win over Denmark saw the Team USA overcome a 2-1 deficit after the first period by scoring 5 goals in the final two periods. Fans were relieved after surviving a full effort from Denmark.

However, this was anything but an easy win for head coach Mike Sullivan and his team. Team USA goaltender Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins had a rough game.

Two of the three goals that he gave up were of the shaky variety, and it would be a surprise if Sullivan calls on him in any of the other games unless Connor Hellebuyck or Jake Oettinger suffer injuries. The second goal that Swayman gave up came from just past center ice, while the third came with 3 seconds remaining in the second period on a shot from the blue line.

United States finds its scoring touch

The United States was able to win the game as Brady Tkachuk scored a key goal and he was joined by Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Matt Boldy, Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes.

Brady Tkachuk explained how the United States was able to stay calm despite Swayman's issues. “[We were] just sticking with it, trusting each other,” Brady Tkachuk said after the game, per ESPN News Services. “That's what shows the character in our room is the trust and belief with one another that if we stick with it, we'll like the result at the end of the day.”

The U.S. plays it final game of group competition Sunday against Germany.