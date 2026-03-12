The Tennessee Titans continued adding defensive depth on Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract with defensive end Malik Herring, a former developmental player from the Kansas City Chiefs system. The move was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz shortly after the new league year began.

Herring spent five seasons in Kansas City after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. His rookie year was lost after he tore his ACL during the Senior Bowl, delaying his debut until 2022. That season, he made the Chiefs' 53-man roster and appeared in seven games beginning in Week 3, recording two tackles. His first major statistical contributions came in 2023 when he made the first sack and forced fumble of his career while playing in seven games.

The 2024 campaign was Herring's most active, with 12 game appearances and 12 tackles. In 2025, he had little opportunity to contribute. After being released in October, he rejoined the practice squad in November and played two games, taking six defensive snaps without producing a statistic. Across his Chiefs tenure beginning in 2022, he garnered 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble while serving primarily as a rotational defensive lineman on several postseason-contending rosters.

Tennessee's decision aligns with the team’s defensive rebuild in free agency after newly hired head coach Robert Saleh took over play-calling duties. Since taking control, Saleh and the Titans' front office, headed by general manager Mike Borgonzi, who previously worked in Kansas City, have focused on adding experienced depth pieces during free agency.

Herring now joins Tennessee as a low-risk addition with Super Bowl roster experience who will compete for a spot on a defensive front undergoing large-scale restructuring ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.