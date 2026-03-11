The incredible 2025-26 NHL season continues for San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini.

With his goal in the first period of Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres on the road at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, the 19-year-old Celebrini joined an extremely exclusive club.

That goal was Celebrini's 90th point of the season, making him just the third teenager in NHL history to reach that scoring level in 62 games or fewer, according to a social media post by the league on X (formerly Twitter).

Crosby did it in 54 games during the 2006-07 campaign, while Gretzky pulled that off in 56 games during the 1979-80 season.

Here's a look at Celebrini's goal off an assist from Will Smith:

That's ‼️90‼️ points on the year for Mack. #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/AgSb416RTC — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 10, 2026

That was also Celebrini's 33rd goal of the season. The first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has already surpassed his totals in his rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign, where he had 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 70 games.

Celebrini's improvement in the NHL is getting scarier for Sharks rivals. He is on the right path to superstar status, but he's already one in the eyes of San Jose fans. Celebrini, who will turn 20 in June, has been a huge reason the Sharks are turning things around after years of playoff irrelevance.

The Sharks, who have not been to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2019, are still fighting for a spot in the postseason. They entered Tuesday fifth in the Pacific Division with 66 points, but just a point behind the Seattle Kraken for the final spot in the Western Conference's wild-card picture.