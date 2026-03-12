It is a new era of football at USF. After nine years as an assistant at Ohio State, Brian Hartline is now the head coach at South Florida. Spending nine years in one place is sure to lead to some solid relationships, especially with players Hartline recruited.

One of those players was Jeremiah Smith, and Hartline was asked about Smith following him to USF on The Triple Option with Rob Stone and Urban Meyer.

“Yeah, he actually wanted to come and I said, ‘Listen, just stay at Ohio State, it’s probably best for them.’ All kidding aside,” Hartline said.

Coach Meyer was quick to respond, saying, “Yeah that would’ve been awkward.”

Article Continues Below

“Yeah that would’ve been awkward, but no, Jeremiah is my guy but OSU is in that offense. And Julian Sayin, what are we talking about. Go win a national championship, I’ll see you in the pros,” Hartline finished.

Smith was recruited by Hartline to Ohio State and has become a standout wide receiver. He is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player, two-time Big Ten receiver of the year, and a two-time All-American. He has hauled in 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns in his two seasons and is expected to be the top receiver taken in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Still, there may have been some intrigue. Hartline was the long-time lead recruiter for Ohio State, plus the wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator, spending plenty of time with the star receiver. Meanwhile, Smith is from the Miami area, meaning South Florida would be a return home. Still, the level of play at Ohio State is just a little bit higher than that of USF.

As Smith prepares for his first season without Hartline, Ohio State is expected to contend for a National Title. Meanwhile, Hartline and USF hope to just contend in their non-power conference.