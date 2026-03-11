On Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues hosted the New York Islanders. This meant the return of Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for the first time since his trade to the Islanders last week. Before the game, Schenn threw some shade at Blues management.

During the contest, the Blues honored Schenn with a video tribute, leaving the former captain emotional.

St. Louis loves Brayden Schenn (and Brayden Schenn loves St. Louis) 💙 pic.twitter.com/MOtTl2MWZC — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 11, 2026

Schenn, who played nine seasons in St. Louis and won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the team, was clearly choked up by the video montage played by the Blues during the first timeout of the first period. Schenn received a loud ovation from the home crowd, and after the game, the longtime Blue spoke of the experience, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

“It was a pretty emotional night,” Schenn said. “I can usually hold it together pretty good, I’m not going to lie, but driving into the rink today got me a little bit. The fans have been so good to me, the organization has been so good. It’s been a long time since I’ve played a home return game, a homecoming game, whatever you want to call it. This one just happened so fast with a lot of emotions.

“The one thing I will say about this group, this team, is they make you feel welcomed and they definitely make you feel a part of it right away.”

Schenn was traded to the Blues from the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2017 NHL Draft, after spending six seasons with the Flyers. He returned to Philadelphia in January 2018, but this was different: it was less than a week after Schenn left St. Louis.

The Blues took an early lead in the game against the Islanders, scoring on a goal from Philip Broberg. They would lead 3-0 midway through the second period, but the Islanders made the comeback. They tied the game in the third period and forced overtime. In overtime, Schenn had the assist on the game-winning goal by Mathew Barzal.

The overtime loss for the Blues places them at 25-29-10 on the season, and in seventh place in the Central Division. Meanwhile, Schenn and the Islanders are 37-23-5 and third place in the Metropolitan Division, with all signs pointing to them advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.