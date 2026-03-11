The New York Rangers had one of the more underwhelming 2026 NHL Trade Deadline performances. Chris Drury started the trading early by dealing Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings for Liam Greentree and two mid-round conditional draft picks. It wasn't the greatest return, but after the Rangers sent a letter to the fans about an impending rebuild, they made their beds with how other teams would negotiate.

Vincent Trocheck was halfway out the door ever since that letter went out, as he seemed like the next logical trade piece. The Rangers still have some time to trade him with years left on his deal, but it's hard to see his value getting any higher than it is now after helping Team USA win an Olympic gold medal with his two-way play and penalty killing acumen. You would think that a player who could play that role would've been valuable for a Stanley Cup-contending team.

Drury balked at the chance to trade Trocheck because teams weren't meeting his outrageous asks. It seems like it shocked the front office that no one would pay for Trocheck, but if they had put themselves in the shoes of the other general managers, why would they give in to the demands of a team that has already publicly stated their desire to rebuild and just traded a star scoring forward in Panarin for an underwhelming return?

One mistake might've been trading Panarin as quickly as they did without trying to get a better deal, but the initial mistake that kickstarted it all was sending that letter. Organizations keep trying to be upfront with their fans because they think it's the right thing to do, but it only causes problems in the end.

Chris Drury's letter to fans handcuffed Rangers

If fans are in tune with their team, they can see a rebuild when it's staring them in the face, as head coach Mike Sullivan subtly stated after the letter happened. Drury's letter, which isn't entirely his fault and was likely an organization-wide decision, only showed other teams that the Rangers were open for business and ready to trade their aging veterans for pennies on the dollar.

New York has a ton of talent left on its roster and could've set up a retool without completely burning it down. Once they traded Panarin for two mid-round picks and a prospect that hasn't yet lived up to his first-round draft ranking, the writing was on the wall for the Rangers.

Drury did have some restraints with the Panarin trade, since he reportedly told the team that Los Angeles was his only desired destination to sign a long-term extension. If that was the case, Drury may have gotten the best deal available to him at the time, but he also could've waited until the deadline came closer and attempted to make a deal with a desperate team that didn't care about signing the extension.

Panarin would only extend with Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't have waived his no-move clause to join a team for the remainder of the season once it got down to the crunch of the deadline and then re-evaluate in free agency. It seemed like a weird strategy to make a rash decision on Panarin, but then get to the trade deadline and draw a hard line in the sand with Trocheck.

From the letter, then the Panarin trade, then the Trocheck non-trade, the Rangers' trade deadline strategy was all over the map, which won't serve Drury or the organization well moving forward.