The Chicago Bears have spent free agency completely re-defining their defense. Arguably their biggest signing so far has been safety Coby Bryant.

Having just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Bryant understands what it takes to succeed in this league. Furthermore, he has seven interceptions over his last two seasons, which fits into defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's takeaway philosophy.

But while Bryant is now poised to serve a big role in the secondary, who plays opposite him is still up in the air. Kevin Byard has signed with the New England Patriots while Jaquan Brisker remains a free agent. The Bears did sign defensive back Cam Lewis, but he is more likely to fill a versatile role ala CJ Gardner-Johnson rather than be a full-time safety.

While Chicago could turn back to Brisker, all indications have been that a reunion isn't likely. In a sense, the 2026 NFL Draft may be their best option to find a long-term option at safety. They do have an extra second-round pick now thanks to the DJ Moore trade.

But even if it isn't Brisker, the Bears should add at least one more free agent safety. While a first or second-round rookie could come in and theoretically start from day one, Chicago must ensure they have plenty of depth and talent at the position.

Coming off of an injury-riddled season with the New York Jets, Andre Cisco has been a forgotten free agent. But on a theoretical short-term, cheap contract, he would help the Bears bridge the gap and safety and fits exactly what the team is trying to do on defense.

Bears must sign safety Andre Cisco

Article Continues Below

After spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cisco signed with the New York Jets prior to the 2025 season. However, he was forced to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery just eight games into his tenure.

During his time with the Jaguars, Cisco recorded eight interceptions and 24 passes defended. He returned one for a touchdown during the 2022 campaign, when his 68 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 37/89 safeties. Cisco recorded a career-high four picks in 2023 while his 71.5 coverage grade ranked 27/99 safeties.

First and foremost, the Bears must ensure that Cisco is fully healthy. But if so, and able to contribute at his Jacksonville level, he fits Chicago's identity as a ball hawking defense. Both players would have an opportunity to make a big play on any given drive.

Cisco is only 26-years-old, meaning a strong season could keep him in Chicago long-term. But even if the Bears use an early pick at safety, Cisco still works. With Byard and Brisker gone, the franchise is undergoing massive changes at the position. They need more than just two bodies to play their brand of defense over a 17-game schedule.

Signing Cisco wouldn't make the Bears world beaters overnight. But it would give the team an intriguing option at a clear position of need. The franchise must at least consider dipping into the free agency pool again as they finalize their safety plans.