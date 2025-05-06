Everything was going right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Florida Panthers. They led 4-1 on a three-point night for William Nylander, Sergei Bobrovsky was looking beatable, and the Panthers looked like a different team from their first-round series victory. However, midway through the second period, Maple Leafs starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz left the game after taking a shot to the head from Sam Bennett.

Pierre Lebrun speculated on social media that Stolarz left the game on a decision from the league's concussion spotter. The NHL has an independent party that watches games and pulls players if it looks like they took a dangerous hit to the head. Sam Bennett connected with Stolarz's head on a powerplay earlier in the second period, and the goaltender went down holding his head.

An interesting note on the Sportsnet broadcast was that replacement Joseph Woll didn't get a warmup when he came into the game. A new rule this season stated that any goaltender who enters a game because of the concussion spotter would be allowed to have some warmup shots. However, Woll not getting that opportunity might suggest that Stolarz was taken out by himself or the team.

It could've been a precautionary measure, considering the Leafs were firmly in control, but it's worth monitoring if this is a head injury that causes Stolarz to miss some time. He has been a rock in the Leafs' net this playoffs, with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Sam Bennett is a former teammate of Anthony Stolarz

Stolarz and Bennett are no strangers to each other. They won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season. Stolarz is one of three former Panthers on the Leafs this season, as they attempted to build a group better suited for the playoffs. It's hard to find a better playoff player than three guys who won a championship less than a year ago.

It isn't the first time Bennett has been involved in this kind of drama in the postseason. In last year's second-round series, he shot Brad Marchand in the head, who ironically is now his teammate with the Panthers. Marchand missed some time in the series, and the Boston Bruins never recovered after winning Game 1. It'll be interesting to see if history repeats itself this year.