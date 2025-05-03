May 3, 2025 at 11:22 AM ET

We have a must-see matchup in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs clash. That means a meeting between Sergei Bobrovsky and former backup Anthony Stolarz.

Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs last offseason and has been their starter in these playoffs. Ahead of Game 1 of this series, Bobrovsky opened up on his relationship with Stolarz and praised him in the same breath.

Via The Miami Herald:

“We had a good relationship, that’s true,” Bobrovsky said of facing Stolarz. “It was a good partnership as well last year. It’s going to be good. It’s going to be fun. He’s a good goalie.”

Stolarz spent just one season with the Panthers but he won a Stanley Cup and posted a .925 save percentage and 2.03 GAA in 27 regular season games. He played just once in the playoffs during Florida's title run.

Regardless, he's always been a solid netminder. The reality is Stolarz was backing up one of the best around in Bobrovsky. Now, he's the main man in Toronto and playing extremely well. Stolarz explained in 2023-24 how being Bobrovsky's No. 2 prepared him to be a full-time No. 1 in the NHL:

“His work ethic speaks for itself,” Stolarz said last season. “He’s the first on the ice every day, always working. He rarely takes a day off unless it’s after a game. His work ethic has really pushed me and that’s allowed me to kind of push myself as hard as I can.”

Stolarz had another impressive campaign in 2024-25. He's a big reason the Leafs were top 10 in fewest goals allowed, posting a 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage in the regular season. He split time with Joseph Woll but has stolen the starting job in the playoffs because he's played at such a high level.

It should be very entertaining to watch Bobrovsky and Stolarz go to battle in this Panthers-Maple Leafs series. Needless to say, there will be extra motivation for both goaltenders given their history.