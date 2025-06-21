The Toronto Maple Leafs remain in close talks with two of their best players. The Leafs hope to sign both Matthew Knies and John Tavares to new contracts. Toronto is highly engaged with both players, per The Fourth Period.

There appears to be a disagreement between the team and Knies over whether they are close to a deal. Knies reportedly wants a three to five-year contract, while the club wants him to sign a longer agreement.

“The primary discrepancy appears to lie in the financial commitment, as the Leafs are believed to be looking in the $4 million to $5 million range, whereas Knies wants to be in the neighborhood of $7 million per season, depending on term,” NHL insider David Pagnotta reported.

Tavares, meanwhile, is also dealing with some financial discrepancies. The Leafs center was hoping for a deal somewhere around three years and $21 million. Toronto was hoping for something a little less impactful on their salary cap.

“Talks continue between Leafs GM Brad Treliving and Tavares’ agent Pat Brisson, though it is unclear how close or far the two sides are,” The Fourth Period reported.

The Leafs made the NHL Playoffs again this season, where they lost to the Florida Panthers.

Maple Leafs hoping to keep their core together

The Leafs have consistently been one of the better teams in hockey over the past few decades. Toronto though just can't find a way to win a Stanley Cup. It's been more than 50 years since the franchise won the championship.

Tavares and Knies have both been key contributors for the club. This past season, Tavares posted 74 points, while closing the season with a plus-minus of +10. That was his best campaign in that category since 2020-21.

Knies meanwhile had a career-high 58 points this season for the Leafs. The winger increased his time on ice per game statistic by about five minutes per contest, compared to last year. Knies clearly has the trust of his coaches and teammates.

Time will tell if the Leafs can close new deals with these two players.