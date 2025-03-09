There were a number of huge trades throughout the NHL at the trade deadline, but none of them involved Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner who is scheduled to be a free agent July 1. Prior to the deadline, there was speculation that Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving might move the team's leading scorer rather than lose him without compensation after the season concludes.

Treliving did not consider trading Marner because the Leafs are in second place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. They are in a strong playoff position and that's the major concern for the team as the postseason approaches. The Maple Leafs have been to the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, but they have won just one series in that time.

The Maple Leafs rank second to the Montreal Canadiens with 12 Stanley Cup triumphs, but the team has not brought home the famous trophy since 1967, the year before the one-time six-team league doubled in size.

Treliving believes that Marner's contract status is not a source of distraction for the Maple Leafs. “We think the world of Mitch,” Treliving said, per The Athletic. “But it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day. We’ve dealt with it here. We move forward. We want Mitch. We’re all focused on the next 19 (games) to go. So I just wanted to come and address you on it so you don’t have to track me down, and we’ll move on, OK?”

Marner is one of the top offensive players in the NHL

Marner is tied for sixth in scoring in the NHL with David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs right wing has scored 21 goals and added 58 assists for 79 points. He is averaging 21:33 of ice time per game and has scored 6 power play goals and 21 assists with the man advantage.

In addition to his scoring totals, Marner is an elusive skater who is able to buy time with the puck on his stick. This allows him to make pinpoint passes to open teammates, giving them the opportunity to finish off outstanding scoring opportunities.

Treliving and the Maple Leafs are focused on the team's ability to succeed this year. The general manager does not want to talk about Marner's contract situation.

“Just to respond to some of the reporting from yesterday with regards to Mitch, I’m not going to get into any questions — we talked about it the other day — with regards to contracts and the business side of it. We’re not going to get into it other than (to say) we’re aligned on this and we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up,” Treliving said.