The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading home after a crushing Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers. Toronto could have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on Sunday night. However, they suffered their second 6-1 loss at home in three games and now must prepare for the offseason. As a result, the Mitch Marner watch is officially on.

Marner is an unrestricted free agent on July 1. His future with the franchise is in doubt at this time. He will command a large pay rise on the open market should he make it there. The question is whether or not the two sides can — or potentially even want — to agree on a new deal.

For now, the Maple Leafs star is processing Game 7. And he certainly isn't pleased with the way things went down on the ice. “Sadness. Depression. All of it,” Marner said when asked about the emotions he is feeling, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews talks Mitch Marner after Game 7

Marner has formed one-fourth of Toronto's famed “Core Four” since he made his debut in the NHL. Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Marner are the group this team has relied on to carry the load. And this is the group that has received the most criticism in the postseason.

The Maple Leafs have only made the second round twice in the Core Four era. They have not advanced to the East Final in this time. In fact, they have a 4-8 record in those contests. Toronto also turned in some brutal performances, such as Games 5 and 7 in this series.

Still, the Core Four is incredibly close-knit. And they recognize this may have been their final chance to win together. Matthews did not address Marner's future on Sunday. But he did make it clear how he feels about his teammate. “We obviously love him to death,” the Maple Leafs captain said, via Johnston.

Toronto is heading home with a ton of questions ahead of them. Both the team and Marner have major decisions to make in the next few months. It will certainly be interesting to see how this situation unfolds over the summer.