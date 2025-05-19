The Florida Panthers are going to the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive year. They went up to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs in Game 7 and crushed their opponents, 6-1. After a scoreless first period, Florida scored three goals quickly in the second frame to stun the Maple Leafs and end their playoff run. Now, the Panthers face the Hurricanes looking to advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

THE REIGNING CHAMPS ARE THROUGH! 😼 The @FlaPanthers advance to their third consecutive Eastern Conference Final! 👏 #StanleyCup Presented by @NavyFederal pic.twitter.com/CSE0pl3btL — NHL (@NHL) May 19, 2025

The Maple Leafs went to Florida and won Game 6 with their playoff lives on the line. They impressively won that game behind a great Joseph Woll performance. But even after a solid performance from their goalie in the first period, they could not get the offense rolling.

The Maple Leafs' only goal came early in the third period when Max Domi took advantage of a sloppy Panthers change. But Florida immediately responded. Eetu Luostarinen scored on Brad Marchand's second assist of the game less than a minute later to bump the lead back to three.

For the Panthers, this is the continuation of a potential dynasty. They are off to their third straight Conference Final and could win the East for the third straight year. Across the ice, the Maple Leafs are at a crossroads that could be the end of the Core Four era. John Tavares and Mitch Marner are both unrestricted free agents and could sign elsewhere this summer.

The Hurricanes and Panthers played in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, which Florida won in a sweep. Carolina has not won a game in the Conference Final under Rod Brind'amour, getting swept in 2019 as well. The Panthers look to keep that stat going as this was a tough, physical series.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.