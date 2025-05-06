The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled Anthony Stolarz from Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Stolarz took a shot to the head during the contest. And he also took an elbow to the head from former Florida teammate Sam Bennett. He stayed in the game, but was pulled after about 10 minutes of real time.

The Maple Leafs went on to win Game 1 by a score of 5-4. Before the final horn sounded, fans learned a potential reason for why Stolarz was pulled after initially staying in. Sportsnet cameras caught the Maple Leafs puck stopper hunched over the bench during a stoppage in play. It appeared as if he was vomiting into a bucket that was visible in the shot.

Anthony Stolarz was seen vomiting into a bucket before being pulled from the game 😬🤮 (via Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/dk4OSTJ2QC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Following Game 1, another update on Stolarz came to light. The Maple Leafs goalie was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Joseph Woll replaced the Toronto starter in Game 1. Woll completed the game for the Maple Leafs, playing nearly 30 minutes. He made 17 saves on 20 shots for Toronto. As mentioned, Toronto claimed victory in Game 1 on home ice.

Forward William Nylander started the scoring in the first period. In fact, he scored both of Toronto's first two goals. Defensemen Chris Tanev and Morgan Rielly also contributed to the goal scoring effort. The Panthers began mounting a comeback, cutting the lead to 4-3 and 5-4 during the third period. However, forward Matthew Knies scored the fifth goal to put the finishing touches on a win.

Toronto is certainly happy to get the win. In saying this, the most important thing for the team is the health of Stolarz. Let's hope he makes a full recovery sooner rather than later and experiences no complications from this injury.