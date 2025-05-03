ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 1 of the Second Round on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Second Round is here as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning four games to one, including three wins at Amalie Arena. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators four games to two, winning the series at Canada Tire Centre.

The Panthers won the season series 3-1. Significantly, the Panthers already have a win at Scotiabank Arena this season, beating them 3-2 on March 13, 2025. The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1 in the 2023 Playoffs, overcoming them and sending them into another early playoff exit. What will be the outcome in Game 1?

Here are the Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 1 Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under:

How To Watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC and TVAS

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers have looked incredible. After stumbling into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Cats looked every bit like the world-beating team everyone knew. Now, the Panthers start the Second Round on the road, but ultimately are the favorites, as no one trusts the Maple Leafs until they can prove their worth.

Matthew Tkachuk returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying three goals and two assists in the First Round. Additionally, Sam Reinhart added two goals and four assists. Aleksander Barkov had one goal and four assists. Likewise, Brad Marchand added four assists, while Sam Bennett had three goals and two assists.

But the Panthers also benefited from secondary scoring in that series. Eetu Luostarinen scored four points to lead the Panthers in their decisive Game 5 win over the Lightning. Also, Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and one assist.

Sergei Borbovsky went 4-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. While he was not nearly perfect in this series, his defense was good enough to limit the shots, and Bobrovsky made enough saves to help them win.

The Panthers will cover the spread if their four lines can continue to move the puck and produce great shooting chances. The defense must remain stout, and Bobrovsky must continue to make saves.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

Maple Leafs fans were elated to see their team in the Second Round after finishing off the Senators. Now, the Leafs must take down the defending champions.

Auston Matthews must produce a lot in this series, and comes in having two goals and five assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marner must add to his list, as he has one goal and seven assists. William Nylander nearly did not play, thanks to a silly mistake that almost cost the Maple Leafs. However, he did play and now has three goals and six assists after doing his part. John Tavares has three goals and two assists. But the Leafs need scoring from other scorers. Matthew Knies will be crucial in this series, as he has two goals.

Anthony Stolarz has done solid work in the playoffs, going 4-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901. Significantly, he must do more, and the defense cannot allow the Panthers to get easy shots.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their top players can find their way around a tough defense and create good scoring opportunities. Then, they must avoid taking bad penalties and not let the Panthers get the jump on them early in this game.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 1 Prediction & Pick

Last season, the Panthers started the Second Round with a thud, losing 5-1 to the Boston Bruins in Game 1. Of course, they would bounce back to win. Coincidentally, the last time the Leafs played a Game 1 was two seasons ago against the Panthers, when they lost 4-2 at home against them. Will the same thing happen again? Let's look at the numbers.

The Panthers have been very stingy on defense, stifling one of the best offenses in the NHL, and going 3-0 on the road. Conversely, the Leafs have looked inconsistent, going 2-1 at home while struggling to take down the Senators. Until they show me that they can get it done, it's tough to trust the Leafs. I am rolling with the Panthers to cover the spread and win Game 1 on the road.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+198)