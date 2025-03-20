Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a big win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. It was a win the team certainly needed coming out of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Matthews had a big game against the Flames. And when the Maple Leafs played the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Toronto's captain came up big again.

Matthews scored a goal early in the second period. He took a shot at a rather awkward angle. However, the puck deflected past Avalanche shot-stopper Mackenzie Blackwood. His goal gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at the time. And Toronto went on to win the game 2-1.

This goal is also rather historic in nature. This marked the 142nd career go-ahead goal for Matthews, according to NHL Public Relations. With this goal, he has now passed Maple Leafs icon Mats Sundin for the all-time lead in go-ahead goals in franchise history.

Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews claim victory over Avalanche

The Maple Leafs struck first on Wednesday night in front of their home fans. However, the lead was not theirs for too long. In fact, the Avalanche only needed around two minutes to level the contest. Valeri Nichushkin scored his 18th of the season to make it a 1-1 game.

The two teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the second period. But this did not ring true in the final frame. The Maple Leafs scored another early-period goal, this time shorthanded. Veteran forward Steven Lorentz slotted home his sixth of the year to give Toronto the lead. And it was a lead they would not relinquish.

The Maple Leafs moved to 41-24-3 on the 2024-25 season. With this win, they are now level on points with the Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division. The Leafs now have wins in three of their last five games. And they will look to make it three wins in a row on Thursday when Toronto travels to face the New York Rangers.