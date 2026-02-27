Brooks Koepka is undeniably a future Hall of Fame golfer. He has five major championships under his belt, the most recent coming at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Koepka caused a stir when he left the PGA Tour for the upstart rival league, LIV Golf. But he once again made waves, switching sides yet again.

This week, the three-time PGA Championship winner is at PGA National for the Cognizant Classic. Following Thursday's opening round, Koepka was outside the cut line after posting a 3-over 74. That came on the heels of missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

In his only other start since his return, he finished T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Koepka's struggles left some wondering if his best days are behind him. But on Friday, he bounced back with a strong effort, carding a 5-under 66. He climbed more than 50 spots on the leaderboard and will play the weekend.

Afterward, the two-time U.S. Open winner was asked if just making the cut was a small win. In typical Koepka fashion, he was very direct.

“No,” Koepka said curtly.

Brooks Koepka isn't playing to make the cut. pic.twitter.com/utsTpCcIx2 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 27, 2026

“If I am out here to try to make cuts, I'm probably done.”

It is clear that Koepka's time with LIV Golf did nothing to squash his confidence. His goal remains the same: to play competitive golf and win.

During Friday's second round, Koepka's putter was hot. He gained 3.90 strokes on the field putting, tied for second among the 122 players in the field. That was something he struggled with during the first round.

“I just need to play like I did the first day and then putt like I did today. I have a feeling the putting will come around. But just been hitting it really good. Just nice to see a red number.”

Koepka likely has plenty left in the tank. He is only 35, which in golf, leaves a firm window for majors. But if he can shoot another low number on Saturday, he may just give him a chance to quiet the haters this week.