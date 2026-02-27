The New York Rangers lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime in their first game back from the Olympics. They are stuck in the basement of the Eastern Conference and are sure to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox were both injured before the Olympic break, and Rangers coach Mike Sullivan gave a review of their first game back.

Mike Sullivan on the returns of Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox tonight:

“I thought it was okay, I think they're capable of another level. I mean, Foxie's mixed a lot of hockey. So it's gonna take him some time to get into the game speed, the game timing, things of that nature. He's missed so much time. I would anticipate Foxie getting better with each game that he plays. He's just missed so much time.”

Fox was hurt during the Rangers' November 29 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning and missed a month. He played just three games until he went back on the shelf, missing 14 games from January 5 until Thursday night. Fox is a former Norris Trophy winner and was key to the Rangers' successes in recent years. But this year has not been great for the Harvard product or the Blueshirts.

Shesterkin allowed just two goals to the Flyers in regulation, but it was not enough to secure the win for the Rangers. Getting back in the swing of the season will be key for Shesterkin as he looks to close out a disappointing season. Shesterkin returning to his Vezina Trophy-caliber play is key to any future success for the Blueshirts.

The Rangers have already begun their retool by trading Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings. The word choice of “retool” as opposed to “rebuild” seemingly spared both Fox and Shesterkin from trade rumors. But Fox avoided questions about his future on Broadway after Thursday's loss. Shesterkin was not asked about his future.