Former NBA center Dwight Howard indicated Thursday that he is not ruling out a return to the league, citing veterans Al Horford and Taj Gibson as examples of longevity.

Howard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“People like Taj Gibson & Al Horford is the reason I ain’t retired I want a farewell tour”

The message came shortly after the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to sign Gibson to a two-year contract following their buyout of Kyle Anderson, who joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gibson, 40, played during the 2024-25 season with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game across 37 appearances, including 11 starts. He shot 49.5% from the field, 50% from three-point range and 60% from the free-throw line.

Horford, 39, also secured a new deal this offseason, signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Golden State Warriors that includes a player option for the 2026-27 season. Horford has maintained a consistent role this season, averaging 21.2 minutes over 37 games with seven starts. He's posting averages of eight points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 43.1% from the field, 35.4% from three and 89.5% from the free-throw line.

Dwight Howard points to Al Horford, Taj Gibson as blueprint for potential NBA return

Article Continues Below

Howard, 39, last appeared in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 60 games, including 27 starts, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.2% from the field and 53.3% from three-point range in limited attempts.

A former No. 1 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2004, Howard built a Hall of Fame résumé over 18 seasons. He earned eight All-Star selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. He won an NBA championship with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season.

Howard was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September as part of the 2025 class that also included Carmelo Anthony.

While Howard has not formally announced comeback plans, his remarks suggest he remains motivated by the sustained careers of Horford and Gibson as he considers the possibility of a farewell tour in the NBA.