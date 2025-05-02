Don't let Max Pacioretty's clutch series-clinching goal distract you from the core four finally showing up in a big game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Ottawa Senators were seemingly dominating play for the first period, until Auston Matthews put the Maple Leafs on the board with a powerplay goal. William Nylander extended the lead to two early, and then scored his second of the game on an empty-netter after Pacioretty's go-ahead tally.

Matthews was cool, calm, and collected after the game, something we've come to expect from Toronto's captain. It can sometimes rub people the wrong way when the Maple Leafs are losing, but it is something that people could point to as a reason he is the team's leader in moments like Thursday night. Matthews exuded calmness again in his post-game interview with Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas.

“Feels good to get this one,” Matthews said. “Onto the next one.”

It's a good attitude as the Maple Leafs stare in the face of the defending Stanley Cup Champions. The last time Toronto advanced past the first round, the Florida Panthers disposed of them in five games. The Panthers are arguably a much better team now than they were in that 2023 second round, which should scare Maple Leafs supporters.

Auston Matthews is confident entering second round

One massive difference in this year's Leafs team and those from the past is their focus and confidence. It started to look like it was all a facade when they lost Games 4 and 5, but the team's core and new head coach never seemed to panic about the situation. This results from some moves that Brad Treliving made in the offseason to help the team's veteran experience.

Adding Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz from the Panthers was a good start, as they've been through the battles before and escaped with a Stanley Cup ring. Berube also brings that pedigree, as he led a much less talented team to a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

The team seems confident and ready to take on all opponents. However, Toronto has been able to fool people before. It could be more false hope for their fans, but something feels different about this year's Maple Leafs squad.