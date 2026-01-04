The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new all-time goal-scoring leader. Auston Matthews scored a pair of goals Saturday night against the New York Islanders, giving him 421 goals in his career. The 28-year-old center is in his 10th-year with the storied franchise. He passed Hall of Famer Mats Sundin when he buried his second goal of the game with less than 3 minutes remaining in the second period.

THE GREATEST GOAL SCORER IN MAPLE LEAFS HISTORY IS AUSTON MATTHEWS 🍁

Matthews had tied the record earlier in the period when he took in a loose puck at center ice and swooped into the offensive zone and beat New York Islanders goalie David Rittich with a slick backhand-forehand move. That goal tied the score at 1-1 and his second goal gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead that they took into the 3rd period.

Matthews took a pinpoint, cross-ice pass from Bobby McMann with a sizzling one-timer on the goal that allowed him to pass Sundin on the all-time list.

After a relatively slow start, Matthews has started to heat up. He has 20 goals and 13 assists for the season and he is the Leafs' leading goal scorer in 2025-26, although he ranks 4th in points behind William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies.

Despite Matthews' accomplishments, the Maple Leafs lost 4-3 to the Islanders in overtime. Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaeffer scored 2 goals, including the winner in the extra session.

Matthews moving up on all-time Maple Leafs points list

The Maple Leafs are the second-oldest NHL franchise behind the Montreal Canadiens. They have won 13 NHL titles, but they have not been able to skate with the Stanley Cup since 1967.

Sundin is the Maple Leafs' all-time points leader with 987, followed by Darryl Sittler with 916, Dave Keon with 858 and Borje Salming with 768. Matthews is 5th on that list with 760 career points.

Sittler is the Maple Leafs' third-leading goal scorer with 389 goals, followed by Keon (365) and Ron Ellis (332).