The Toronto Maple Leafs got a major boost with the return of Auston Matthews after he missed a game due to injury. His return proved fruitful as he delivered a hat trick to help overcome the Jets. Matthews reacted to the latest accomplishment and how it felt, according to Maple Leafs beat writer Terry Koshan.

“Matthews: ‘That was great. We just didn't give up. We kept pushing and clawed our way back in. That's a big one. It's an exciting game.' #Leafs,” Koshan wrote on X.

Matthews broke a franchise record for the most goals at home. Initially, the game did not start out so well. The Jets led 2-0 after the first period. Then, Matthews connected for the first of his three goals early in the second period to cut the deficit. But the Jets made it 3-1 not even 37 seconds later. It was soon 4-1 Jets, a few minutes later, after Mark Scheifele put one past Joseph Woll.

The tide started to turn as Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored to make it 4-2. Next, Matthews tallied his second goal to make it 4-3 Jets. After the Maple Leafs tied it up, they surrendered another goal to Scheifele. But Matthews helped contribute to a Troy Stecher goal to make it 5-5. Finally, Matthews connected with his final goal with less than five minutes left in regulation to put Toronto up for good.

There had been concern about Matthews' health after he missed the game against the New Jersey Devils. Moreover, the Leafs had been struggling and currently are on the outside of the playoff picture. This comeback win was a much-needed victory for the Leafs, who currently trail the Buffalo Sabres by two points for the final wild-card spot. Next, the Leafs travel to Long Island to face the New York Islanders.