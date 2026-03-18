While the Carolina Panthers have Chuba Hubbard, their running back room took a hit when Rico Dowdle signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But now, the Panthers have found his replacement.

Carolina has signed running back AJ Dillon to a one-year contract, via NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The financial terms of the agreement are not yet known.

Dillon spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles after playing with the Green Bay Packers for four years to begin his NFL career. In Philadelphia, Dillon appeared in just seven games and didn't make much of an impact, running 12 times for 60 yards. Still, the running back's overall resume clearly impressed the Panthers.

Over his 67 total games in the NFL, Dillon has run for 2,488 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has added 89 receptions for 784 yards and two touchdowns. With his career 4.1 yards per attempt average in mind, Carolina is optimistic Dillon can become a key piece of their run game.

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Barring anything unforeseen though, he will be Hubbard's backup. Dowdle's 2025 performance took a bit of the running back's shine. However, in 2024, Hubbard ran for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. With no one in front of him this year, the Panthers seem poised to unleash the running back again.

But alongside Dowdle's absence, fellow backup Jonathan Brooks has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career. As much as the Panthers trust Hubbard, they know they need more than one option at running back.

Dillon will have plenty to prove after his lackluster run with the Eagles. But the Panthers still believe in what he bring to the table.