It has been a horrible start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. This had led to the Leafs firing assistant coach Marc Savard. Part of the issue for the Leafs has been the consistency of play, but another major part is the long list of injuries piling up.

One of the injuries that is being monitored is the one to Auston Matthews. Darren Dreger of TSN reported that Matthews was injured while blocking a shot in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. He will be a game-time decision. Meanwhile, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, members of the AHL Toronto Marlies were told not to travel to Cleveland for the game. This suggests that players may be called up from the AHL to fill holes in the lineup.

The Maple Leafs later confirmed they will be missing players and did make some AHL callups. The press release notes that defenseman Chris Tanev will miss the Wednesday night game against the New Jersey Devils due to a lower-body injury. This is not related to the previous injury that held Tanev out of the lineup. Further, forward Dakota Joshua is also out for tonight's game with an upper-body injury. This has led the team to recall Matt Benning and Jacob Quillan from the Marlies.

The team also confirmed that Matthews is a game-time decision. Matthews's absence from the game would be a major knock to the offense. He has already missed five games this campaign, but still has scored 15 times while dishing 12 assists in 33 games. The team is also already shorthanded. William Nylander is day-to-day with an injury, while Anthony Stolarz, Brandon Carlo, and Dakota Mermis are all on IR.

The Maple Leafs are now 17-15-6 on the campaign. Hopefully, for Toronto fans, they will get good news on Matthews before puck drops at 7:00 PM ET against the Devils.