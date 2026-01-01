There are a lot of positives to take into 2026 for the Anaheim Ducks, as they enter the New Year in a playoff position. New coach Joel Quenneville is in the Jack Adams conversation, and young stars like Cutter Gauthier have exploded. But Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has not flourished, and could be moved before the NHL trade deadline. Which teams should call on the lefty defenseman before the March deadline?

Mintyukov reportedly requested a trade earlier in the season as his playing time continues to dwindle. With Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger also on the left side, the Ducks have not been able to find the right role for the Russian. While his results have not been great this year, they would be wise to trade him now while he still has some value.

Where could Mintyukov land before the end of this season? Will he be a significant piece of a playoff team?

The Maple Leafs right some wrongs

Everything has gone wrong for the Maple Leafs this season, as they sit three points out of a playoff spot on January 1. They made significant trades for defensemen Brandon Carlo and Chris Tanev in recent years, which have not gone well. Getting out from underneath one of those contracts while bringing in a young lefty.

The trade would be complicated, as the Ducks are pushing for a playoff spot this year. So they are not going to trade Mintyukov to a seller like the Maple Leafs just for draft picks. Carlo heading back to the Ducks would make sense, as he is right-handed and has one more year of team control after this one. But Brad Treliving likely won't admit his mistake that easily.

To get Mintyukov, the Maple Leafs should part with Scott Laughton, who was also picked up at last year's trade deadline. But the former Flyer has been solid and could be a solid veteran piece for the Ducks down the road. Without a first-round pick this season, adding a 22-year-old defenseman would be a great move for Treliving.

The Panthers continue their magic

Article Continues Below

Part of the reason for the Florida Panthers' recent success has been getting great minutes out of defenseman on inexpensive contracts. Whether it be Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola, or Gustav Forsling, they have turned journeymen into highly-paid blueliners. Mintyukov could be the next project for Paul Maurice to bring the Panthers to another Stanley Cup Final.

This would be a much different trade, as the Panthers are not going to give up any roster players to land Mintyukov. With Dmitry Kulikov injured, they have the roster space and the playing time to accommodate him. But it is an odd addition for the defending champs to make mid-season.

The Ducks should target picks and prospects from the Panthers in this Mintuykov trade. Of course, the price of three straight Final appearances is a lack of picks and prospects. And after what the Columbus Blue Jackets got for Yegor Chinakhov in a similar situation, the Ducks should not settle on the trade package. Washington's 2026 second-round pick, Florida's 2027 fifth-round pick, and defenseman Jeff Petry would be a decent package here.

The Blues land Pavel Mintyukov to continue the rebuild

In the 2025 offseason, the Blues made a trade with the Montreal Canadiens that was lambasted at the time. They flipped winger Zach Bolduc to the Habs for defenseman Logan Mailloux, which has been disastrous. To try to fix that problem, Doug Armstrong should make a trade for Mintyukov before sailing off into retirement.

The Blues would be taking Mintyukov and giving him plenty of room to grow in their top four. Without a bright future coming immediately, the Blues would be smart to land another 22-year-old defenseman. Mailloux is right-handed, so these two young defenseman could become a pair and turn their careers around.

The Ducks should target lefty center Pius Suter, but not for his scoring prowess. They could use some checking players in their bottom six, and centers are hard to find. The two-year contract the Blues gave Suter in the offseason isn't aging perfectly, so getting out from underneath that would be a decent move. They would have to attach a draft pick to make it work, however.