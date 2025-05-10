It isn't the injury update that Toronto Maple Leafs fans wanted on Saturday morning, but Craig Berube revealed to reporters the latest news on Anthony Stolarz. The Leafs' starting goaltender has been out of the lineup since Game 1 of the second round after a collision with Florida Panthers' forward Sam Bennett, and it doesn't look like he will be back in the net for at least the next couple of games.

“Anthony Stolarz is ‘progressing,' according to Craig Berube, but he hasn't resumed skating yet,” Chris Johnston reported on social media. “Would suggest his return is still a little ways off.”

Toronto still has some time to allow Stolarz to recover fully. They nearly took a three-game lead in the series on Friday night after tying it late, but longtime rival Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in overtime to make the series 2-1. The Maple Leafs hope to earn a split on the road in Game 4 on Sunday.

Joseph Woll over Anthony Stolarz is a significant concern

Joseph Woll performed admirably in relief in Game 1 after being put in an unfortunate situation. He also stole the win in Game 2 with some timely saves, but his performance didn't ease the nerves for many Leafs fans. Woll looked good again on Friday night, until he allowed the Panthers to score three unanswered goals in the second period to gain a 4-3 lead.

Morgan Reilly nearly helped out his teammate when he tied the game late. However, Reilly got in the way of Marchand's overtime shot and deflected it past Woll's shoulder. Toronto can take solace in knowing that a couple of the Panthers' goals were off unlucky deflections, but that doesn't mean Woll's play was a positive.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been uncharacteristically bad for the Panthers through the first three games, and past experiences would suggest he has some better hockey coming. The question at the top of Leafs fans' minds is whether Woll can outduel Bobrovsky if he starts playing better. Through two-and-a-half games, the answer looks like a no.