The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers will meet in a crucial Game 5 on Wednesday night after the defending champions climbed out an 0-2 hole. The series is now tied at two games apiece heading back to Scotiabank Arena.

The Cats blanked the Maple Leafs 2-0 in Game 4, and frustrations boiled over at the end of the third period. Max Domi blindsided Aleksander Barkov with a dirty hit, which resulted in Domi getting fined $5,000. After the play, Matthew Tkachuk was seen chirping William Nylander, seemingly insinuating that he was going to come after him in Game 5.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube reacted to that scene and had quite a hilarious take.

Via Sportsnet:

"He probably didn't even hear him. He doesn't hear me." 😂 Craig Berube speaks on William Nylander's mental game after Matthew Tkachuk got in his ear at the end of Game 4.

Priceless stuff from Berube. Even if Nylander didn't hear Tkachuk at the time, I'm sure he's aware of what the Panthers star said. Tkachuk's outlook on it is clear — if the Maple Leafs go after Florida's best player, the Cats are going to do the same and try to retaliate.

Nylander has been fantastic in this series so far. He's tallied six points already, including a pair of goals in the series opener. He was quiet in Game 4, but the Swede did supply a pair of helpers in the OT defeat in Game 3.

The Maple Leafs also blew a 2-0 lead in the first round against the Ottawa Senators, and while they ultimately won that series, the Panthers are a much better team. Berube's squad must respond in Game 5, especially considering they're on home ice.

Berube has openly criticized Mitch Marner for not being aggressive enough offensively through Games 3 and 4. The superstar didn't register a single shot on target in those two contests, and Toronto needs him to be a lot better. Plus, Auston Matthews is struggling as well, although it does appear he's battling some type of upper-body injury.

Nylander is the main man right now, and don't be surprised if Tkachuk tries to get under his skin or blindside him with a nasty hit in Game 5. That's the type of player Tkachuk is.