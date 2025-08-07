Expectations for the 2025 Penn State football team are through the roof, and it's because of the veteran talent on the team. On both sides of the ball, the Nittany Lions are loaded with talent that could be playing in the NFL. From Drew Allar leading the way offensively to Dani Dennis-Sutton being a nightmare for the opposition on defense, this Penn State team is in great shape. James Franklin is coming into the 2025 season with his best team yet.

There is a blueprint to success in college football, and it starts with experienced players in the right positions. The most important is quarterback, and the Penn State football team is good there. The Nittany Lions are rock solid all across the board when it comes to veteran talent, and that gives them an edge over the opposition.

“Well, we’re just further ahead,” James Franklin said during an interview with Big Ten Network. “The combination of that, but also the rule changes, right? You’re able to do more in the summer. In the old days, it had to be completely player led. You weren’t able to be involved with them as much. So the fact that we’re older, veteran, experienced guys, and then also, how do you maximize the summer? And it’s a fine line. Because you want to make sure the coaches get some time off. But, they’re also kind of conflicted, because they want to be here to make sure that we’re getting all the installs and where we need to be.”

There are some areas of the game that Franklin thinks are further along than others. Like defensively, for example, the Nittany Lions will need time to adjust to a new coordinator.

“So, specifically on offense and special teams, we’re way ahead,” Franklin continued. “Defensively, can’t describe it the same way, obviously, with a new defensive coordinator in Coach [Jim] Knowles. But once again, installing your defense in today’s college football with what you’re able to do in the summer and the meetings and things like that allows you to get further ahead.”

James Franklin has had some great teams since becoming the head coach of the Penn State football team, but none of them compare to this 2025 team. The Nittany Lions have all of the tools needed to win a national championship. A lot of people believe that Penn State is the best team in college football. Now, Franklin and his squad need to prove it.