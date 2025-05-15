The Toronto Maple Leafs were embarrassed at home 6-1 on Wednesday night against the Panthers. With their Stanley Cup Playoff lives on the line, Toronto heads to Florida for game 6 on Friday. Joseph Woll had a tough game in the net for the Leafs and was pulled for Matt Murray. That led a lot of fans to wish for a change in the net. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube all but ruled out Anthony Stolarz's return for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Craig Berube, on if Anthony Stolarz will travel to Florida for Game 6: ‘I doubt it,'” TSN's Chris Johnston reported.

Woll was spectacular in Game 4 for the Maple Leafs, making 35 saves in a 2-0 loss. That performance had no one asking about Stolarz, but he did skate in practice before Game 5. Berube shut down a return then, saying he was unlikely to return in the Panthers series. But after Woll allowed five goals on 25 shots in Game 5, Leafs fans are clamoring for a change.

Stolarz rose up and stole the starting goalie job from Woll during the season. He was solid for the Maple Leafs in the first round, as they beat the Senators in six games. And he was ushering them to a Game 1 win against Florida when he left the game. Woll was solid in Game 2 and spectacular in Game 4. But if he repeats Game 5 on Friday, their season will be over.

The Maple Leafs had a 2-0 lead in this series and have now lost three straight games in three different fashions. In Game 3, they lost a high-scoring heartbreaker in overtime. In Game 4, everything went wrong except for Woll. And in Game 5, everything went wrong, including Woll. Now, they need to play their best game of the season against the defending champs on the road. Otherwise, the Core 4 Era could be over.