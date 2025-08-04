The Miami Marlins didn’t just sweep the Yankees — they made sure everyone knew about it. After a historic weekend at loanDepot Park, the Marlins put the final exclamation point on their first-ever sweep of the New York Yankees in a series of three or more games with a cheeky post on X:

“START SPREADING THE NEWS WE’RE BRINGING THE BROOMS.”

It was a moment soaked in satisfaction, and maybe a little revenge. The Marlins, now 55–55 after a rocky start to the season, improved to .500 for the first time since mid-April. With Sunday’s 7–3 win, they extended their stretch to 30–14 since June 13 — tied with the 2003 squad for the best 44-game stretch in franchise history. For fans with good memory, that 2003 team famously defeated the Yankees in the World Series.

Sunday’s finale brought another layer of frustration to New York’s downward spiral. Luis Gil, returning from injury and making his season debut, lasted just 3 ⅓ innings and allowed five runs on five hits while walking four. The Yankees' one-time seven-game lead atop the AL East has now fully evaporated — they’ve gone 18–27 since June 12 and fallen to third in the division.

The Marlins embarrassed the Yankees over the weekend

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, on the other hand, dazzled. The 26-year-old struck out seven over six innings of two-hit, one-run ball. He was backed by a red-hot offense, headlined by Kyle Stowers’ three-run bomb in the fourth inning off Brent Headrick that put the game out of reach.

Even Miami rookie Jakob Marsee got in on the fun, going 2-for-4 and finishing just a single shy of the cycle in only his third MLB game.

If that wasn’t enough, the Marlins’ stadium DJ twisted the knife by blasting Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” — a Fenway Park staple — before the ninth inning, a not-so-subtle jab as the Yankees fell further behind the Red Sox in the standings. Boston, now in second place, has leapfrogged their longtime rivals in both the AL East and the Wild Card race.

The Yankees, now 60–52, left Miami limping, having dropped all three games in a series that included Friday’s blown six-run lead and Saturday’s shutout loss.

“It’s getting to be real gut-check time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday’s defeat. “I’m confident we’re going to get it together. But that’s all it is right now — it’s empty until we start doing it.”

Boone’s message of urgency echoed throughout the clubhouse. Cody Bellinger added: “We had a great last series at home and come in here, Miami just swept us. Got to look ourselves in the mirror, go to Texas and play baseball the way I know we can.”

The Yankees now fly to Texas, hoping the return of Aaron Judge from the injured list will jumpstart a roster that’s looked flat for weeks. But as Boone admitted, it’ll take a whole lot more than one superstar to reverse this collapse. For now, the only thing spreading in New York is frustration — and brooms.