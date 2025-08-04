Just minutes before boarding the team bus in Milwaukee, left-hander Nestor Cortes was preparing for another road trip with the Brewers. Then came the curveball—he had been traded to the San Diego Padres.

“It’s been a little crazy,” Cortes said Sunday morning. “I was in Milwaukee and flew in last night. But as soon as I got traded, a bunch of people reached out and made me feel like I was really welcomed here.”

The Padres acquired Cortes in a trade that sent outfielder Brandon Lockridge to Milwaukee. San Diego also picked up prospect Jorge Quintana and cash considerations, with the Brewers covering nearly all of the $2.4 million Cortes is still owed this season. It’s the second time Cortes has been moved in under a year—he was traded from the Yankees to the Brewers last December.

Cortes hasn’t pitched since April 3 due to a left elbow flexor strain, but he says he’s fully recovered and ready to contribute.

Nestor Cortes continuing to rehab for the Padres

“Rehab was going well,” he said. “The biggest problem was the recovery between starts, and that’s gotten a lot better. I want to get the ball every five days and give the best that I can.”

With Michael King still on the mend and Randy Vásquez sent down to Triple-A El Paso after a rough outing, Cortes could soon be thrust into the Padres’ starting rotation. He joins a group that features Yu Darvish, Nick Pivetta, Dylan Cease, and JP Sears. King, who recently threw a simulated game at Petco Park, could return as early as next weekend.

San Diego’s pitching depth got a serious boost at the trade deadline—not only with the addition of Cortes but also with the blockbuster acquisition of All-Star reliever Mason Miller. The Padres are clearly pushing chips in for a postseason run, something Cortes is thrilled to be part of.

“It’s incredible,” Cortes said of the team’s aggressive moves. “I was joking with my friends last night… all you’ve got to do is get to the fifth inning, maybe the fourth, and then just turn it over. The bullpen here is ridiculous.”

Cortes is entering free agency after the season and has limited time to re-establish his value. After a standout 2022 campaign with the Yankees where he finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting, injuries have slowed him in recent years.

Still, Padres manager Mike Shildt made it clear that Cortes will play a valuable role as the team gears up for the stretch run. “Whether we add… it’s going to be hard to expect anything better than Michael King,” Shildt said. “But Cortes gives us another experienced arm ready to compete.”

As for Cortes, he’s embracing the opportunity. “Just happy to be here,” he said. “Happy for the opportunity, and hopefully I can be a piece of something special.”