Having one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks helps Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers. But he has some troubling injury situations heading into the Seahawks showdown. And Shanahan must ponder the looming Trent Williams decision, according to a post on X by Nick Wagoner.

“Asked Shanahan how you decide on a situation like Williams' when there's playoff games coming. His response:

“It needs to be possible based off the doctors, and then it's got to be more on what Trent tells me. I definitely don't want to lose any players for the following week when we're in the playoffs. But I also look at when you're playing to play one less playoff game, you can look at that as a playoff game. I know the season is not over if we lose, but you still got to go play a game the next week on the road if you lose.

“And you can completely avoid that by winning. So, I see this is a playoff game too. I don't look at it as it's maybe that you lose them, you won't have them next week. I look at it as simple as if Trent, the doctors okay it, and Trent believes he can do it and get through it, then there's no decision on my part. We’d definitely have him up.”

49ers hoping for OT Trent Williams to make an impact

One of the reasons the 49ers have won six games in a row is the play of their offensive line. Williams said it’s part of the process, according to The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“It’s just the natural course of a season,” said Williams. “The veterans have to knock some rust off to start off, and the younger guys are still learning. But as you get more game tape to study and to correct, things start to get better, and things start to get rolling.

“You get comfortable and start playing together better. … I don’t think anybody was too worried.”

Shanahan agreed with Williams about the way the choesiveness develops.

“They keep getting better,” said coach Kyle Shanahan, whose 11-4 team hosts the 11-4 Chicago Bears on Sunday night. “I mean, the more you play together and stay healthy, usually if you work the right way you get better as a unit. They’re moving together, blocking well in the run game and doing a really good job in the pass game also.”