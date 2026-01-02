LSU football faced potential roster attrition with Lane Kiffin on board. Including possibly adding DJ Lagway via Florida as a high-profile rumor. Except the Tigers lost a major weapon to start the new year in the portal.

Kyle Parker told Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Thursday that he's leaving Baton Rouge. Kiffin in the process loses a weapon who caught 31 passes for 330 yards and scored four times this season.

His decision comes amid one key teammate opting to give Kiffin a chance. DaShawn Spears is set to re-boost the secondary by pulling out of the College Football Transfer Portal Thursday.

However, LSU lost left tackle Tyree Adams to the portal before the calendar year swung to 2026.

Was Lane Kiffin crashing bowl game amid player's LSU transfer?

Thoughts arose on if Kiffin would attend the Sugar Bowl.

After all, his former team Ole Miss landed in his new neck of the woods in facing Georgia. Some fans wondered if Kiffin would make a surprise appearance.

Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV revealed Kiffin's location for his New Year's evening.

. @LSUfootball @Lane_Kiffin is expected to attend @LSUwbkb SEC opener at the PMAC tonight vs @KentuckyWBB, per #LSU. Kiffin eager to see @KimMulkey and her No. 5 Tigers on the floor. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 1, 2026

However, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports revealed that Kiffin “decided against” heading to the Sugar Bowl.

“It appears that Lane Kiffin has decided against attending the Sugar Bowl tonight and will instead be at LSU's women's basketball game against Kentucky,” Dellenger posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kiffin would've watched his former defensive deputy Pete Golding lead his Rebels. Ole Miss trailed 14-12 at the 4:05 mark of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Kiffin's past star QB Trinidad Chambliss revealed he hasn't had contact with his former head coach.