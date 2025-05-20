The Toronto Maple Leafs flamed out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in embarrassing fashion, losing 6-1 to the Florida Panthers on Sunday — at home. It was the second steep defeat in the final three games of the series, with both coming at Scotiabank Arena.

As you could imagine, Leafs fans were livid. Their team failed to show up when it mattered most and even blew an early 2-0 series lead to the defending champions. The Toronto players all cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday and spoke to the media, and a common topic of discussion is the pressure they face playing in such a passionate hockey market.

While more criticism comes the Maple Leafs' way playing in this city, they welcome the pressure, as netminder Joseph Woll explained.

Via Luke Fox:

“First off, I think there's pressure anywhere you play,” Woll said. “And then the thing about pressure, it comes from a good place, right? It comes from us having fans that care. It comes from us having media that cares. I've had a unique experience of playing for only this team, so I can't really speak of the experience of playing for a different team. But I know there's nowhere else I'd rather play, and I'm happy how much people care. And it really makes you focus that much harder and really be in the moment that much more when you have pressure. The flip side is, you don't have pressure, and no one cares. I think it's pretty awesome that everyone cares so much.”

A very well thought-out answer from Woll, who has been a Leaf his entire career. The Maple Leafs possibly have the most passionate fanbase in the NHL, and they truly do deserve a Stanley Cup. This Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares-led core hasn't been able to lead this club to a deep playoff run, though, so perhaps changes need to be made.

Both Marner and Tavares are set to become free agents, too. We may see a different-looking roster come 2025-26 as Toronto looks to finally end its 58-year Cup drought.